COVID-19: Edo Records 38 New Cases, 46 Recoveries

Edo State has recorded 38 new cases and 46 recoveries from coronavirus (COVID-19), as the government intensifies efforts to contain the spread of the second wave of the pandemic.

The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this on Friday during the daily virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

“Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded 38 new cases and 46 recoveries with 581 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state,” he said.

Obi, who asked residents to complement the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by strictly adhering to all safety and health guidelines, charged citizens with COVID-19 symptoms to contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre on this toll-free number: 08003625000 for assistance.

“As the state government intensifies efforts to contain the pandemic across all communities in the state, we appeal to everyone to support the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in ensuring the health and safety of all citizens by complying with guidelines against the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

“Wear your facemask when in public, wash your hands regularly under running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and observe social distancing,” he added.