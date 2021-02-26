Kano Govt. Shuts Down 10 Boarding Schools After Zamfara School Abduction

Following the Abduction of over 300 schoolgirls in neighbouring Zamfara State, Kano State has ordered the immediate closure of 10 boarding schools located at the outskirt of the state.

A statement signed on Friday by the state Commissioner of Education Muhammad Sunusi Kiru, said some of the affected schools are Mariana Sule Science College Gaya, Girls Secondary School Kachacko, among others.

“This decision is part of our resolve to protect our children from any unforeseen circumstances.”

Read Also: Seven Of 317 Female Students In Zamfara Escape Abductors

Meanwhile, Mr Kiru urged parents to bear with the state government over the painful decision, saying it is for the good of the children.

He said schools will resume once the security situation is brought under control.