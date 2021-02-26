‘State Police Is Now A Necessity’: Atiku Reacts To Zamfara School Abduction

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has decried the Friday abduction of over 300 girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.

According to a statement released by the former Presidential aspirant, the attack has now proven the necessity of states to have the powers to provide security of life and property in their domain.

“My heart is very heavy over the abduction of our young daughters from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State,” Atiku said.

“I have had a phone conversation with the Governor of Zamfara, H.E Bello Matawalle, and I am informed that his government is doing everything in its power to secure the release of the abducted students.

“I have previously made recommendations on how our beloved nation can defeat enemies of the state and win the war on terror, and I stand by those suggestions.

“However, right now, all hands must be on deck to support the Zamfara state government in securing the release of those abducted.

“The Federal Government cannot expect the states to provide security of life and property in their domain, without giving them control over internal security. This is now a necessity.”

He went on to call on the lawmakers across the country to commence the process of ceding policing powers to the States.

“Thus, I call on the National and State Assemblies to begin the process of constitutional and legal reforms that will make this a reality,” he said. “The Legislature must take the lead, as it seems the Executive may not be able to provide the needed leadership on this issue.

“My heart goes out to the families of the abducted children, and my right hand of fellowship is extended to Governor Matawalle, to help in any way possible.”