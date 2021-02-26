School Abductions: Education Is Under Attack In Northern Nigeria – Amnesty International

Amnesty International has condemned the strings of attack on schools and abductions of students in the northern part of Nigeria.

The rights group lamented that attacks on schools and abductions of girls are war crimes and it undermines the right to education.

“The abduction of girls at Government Secondary School, Jangebe is a serious violation of international humanitarian law, and it undermines the right to education for thousands of children in northern Nigeria.

“The girls abducted are in serious risk of being harmed. Nigerian authorities must take all measures to return them to safety, along with all children currently under the custody of armed groups.

“Education is under attack in northern Nigeria. Schools should be places of safety, and no child should have to choose between their education and their life. Other children have had to abandon their education after being displaced by frequent violent attacks on their communities,” Amnesty International said in a series of tweets.

This reaction comes after 317 schoolgirls were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The abduction which happened in the early hours of Friday was carried out by gunmen who stormed the school in Hilux vehicles and motorcycles.

This attack comes barely two weeks after gunmen kidnapped dozens of students and workers of Government Science College in Kagara, Rafi Local Government of Niger State, and are yet to be released.

Also, on December 11, 2020, over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State were abducted by bandits who have since released them.