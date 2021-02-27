CAN To Buhari: Order Military To Rescue Pastor Abducted By Boko Haram

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately order the military to rescue Pastor Bulud Yakuru from the Boko Haram terrorists before it is too late.

Pastor Yakuru of EYN Church of the Brethren was reportedly abducted on December 24, 2020, when the terrorists attacked Pemi Village in Borno State and killed no fewer than seven people.

The Pastor who has been in the custody of the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram since last year was on Wednesday reportedly given a one-week ultimatum for their demands to be met by the government or Pastor Yakuru will be killed.

In a statement issued on Saturday, CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, said although the association is not aware of the demand, it, however, appealed to the Federal Government to secure the cleric’s release.

“Our appeal is to the President, the military and the Borno State government to ensure that Pastor Yakuru is not murdered like the district chairman of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN) and CAN Chairman of Michika Local Government in Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi,” the statement partly read.

“The leadership of CAN believes that the freedom of Pastor Yakuru is a litmus test for the new Service Chiefs and the whole world is watching whether they will live up to the expectations of or not.

“If the then American President, Donald Trump could put his acts together from far away America and ordered his military to rescue one kidnapped American in Nigeria, then our President has no excuse or whatsoever not to act decisively and rescue Pastor Yakuru.

“Why should the government leave the citizens of this country at the mercy of insurgents, bandits and kidnappers? What then is the essence of having a government in place?”

CAN recalled that the recent abductions of schoolchildren, describing the most kidnap of over 300 schoolgirls in Zamfara State as shocking.

See statement here: