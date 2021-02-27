EFCC Raises Alarm On Fake Bawa Twitter Accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised an alarm over some fake Twitter accounts purportedly belonging to the new Executive Chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the anti-graft agency listed three of the fake accounts as @abdurasheedbawa,@abdulrbawa and @abdulrashidbaw1.

It explained that the accounts have been attracting many followers who believe they were dealing with the EFCC boss, warning the public to desist from falling victim to the scam.

According to the EFCC, at least more than 500 unsuspecting Nigerians have been deceived by the promoters of the fake platforms, which it said do not belong to Bawa, and should be disregarded.

The commission warned that it will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on any individual or group found culpable.