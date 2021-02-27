JUST IN: Kagara Schoolboys Arrive Minna

The abductees from Government Science Secondary School Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have arrived in Minna, the state capital.

A government official who confirmed the arrival to Channels TV said they are expected to be briefed by the State Governor Abubakar Bello.

READ ALSO: Kagara Abductees Released – Official

The students were said to have been taken to a location away from the Government House in Minna.

Details later….