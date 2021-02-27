Advertisement

JUST IN: Kagara Schoolboys Arrive Minna

Updated February 27, 2021
Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, in Niger State was attacked by gunmen on February 17, 2021.
The abductees from Government Science Secondary School Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have arrived in Minna, the state capital.

A government official who confirmed the arrival to Channels TV said they are expected to be briefed by the State Governor Abubakar Bello.

The students were said to have been taken to a location away from the Government House in Minna.

Details later….



