JUST IN: Kagara Schoolboys Arrive Minna
The abductees from Government Science Secondary School Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have arrived in Minna, the state capital.
A government official who confirmed the arrival to Channels TV said they are expected to be briefed by the State Governor Abubakar Bello.
The students were said to have been taken to a location away from the Government House in Minna.
Details later….
2 hours ago