School Abductions: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Government – Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum on Saturday said Nigerians have lost faith in the power and will of the government to protect them from incessant bandit attacks after more than 300 schoolgirls were kidnapped at a school in Zamfara on Friday.

According to a statement signed by the Forum’s spokesman, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the life of the average is becoming increasingly endangered by the day.

The Forum advised Governors, especially those from the Northern region, to explore all lawful avenues to improve the security of citizens.

Governors should also ramp up their support to the security services, the Forum added.

They advised citizens to organise and raise their levels of vigilance but not to take laws into their hands.

“Parents should not be discouraged from sending children to schools, and all governments must take firmer measures to secure learning institutions,” the Forum’s statement said.

Read the Forum’s full statement below: