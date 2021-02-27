FG Fully Reopens Third Mainland Bridge

The Minister of Works and Housing has said that the Third Mainland Bridge will be fully reopened today after rehabilitation works.

Fashola made the announcement on Saturday via Twitter.

Third mainland bridge rehab completed. Fully opens to traffic at 12noon today. Thank you all for your patience. Drive safely — Babatunde Fashola (@tundefashola) February 27, 2021

The Federal Government had partially shut the Third Mainland Bridge on July 24, 2020 for another round of rehabilitation.

The series of repairs, expected to last six months, was extended from January to February because of the #EndSARS protests.

The construction was initially divided into two phases of three months on each carriageway, starting with the Oworonsoki-bound carriageway whose completion dragged to four months.

Traffic was partially diverted on a stretch of 3.5km where construction was on-going between Adeniji Adele Ramp and Ebute Meta, while different time belts were allotted for traffic diversions on the bridge.