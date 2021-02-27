Advertisement

Zamfara Abduction: Police Deploy Surveillance Helicopters To Gusau 

Channels Television  
Updated February 27, 2021
The Nigeria Police Force has deployed two surveillance helicopters to Jangebe and its environs in search of the abducted girls of Government Girls Science Secondary School in Zamfara State.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the surveillance helicopters will complement the efforts of the operation puff adder.

According to him, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has also condemned the abduction, describing it as barbaric and callous.

He said the joint rescue operation is being carried out by the police, the military and other members of the law enforcement community with support from the state government and other stakeholders.



