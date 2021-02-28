Insecurity: Kaduna Bishop Asks FG to Declare State of Emergency

The Bishop of the Kaduna Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Mathew Ndagoso, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the country’s security sector and protect the citizens from constant attacks by bandits and other criminal elements.

Bishop Ndagoso said this on Sunday during the one-year remembrance service of a student of the Good Shepherds Catholic Major Seminary in the state, Mike Nnadi who was killed by bandits.

He also criticised the president, saying he has failed woefully in protecting the lives and property of the citizens, contrary to his campaign promises to improve the security of the country.

According to the cleric, the daily abductions and killings of innocent people by bandits, and the inability of the Federal Government led by President Buhari to put an end to the attacks, clearly shows that the president cares less about the welfare of those he is leading.

He also added that the country is at the worse of insecurity under the present administration.

The catholic seminarian and some of his colleagues were abducted by bandits on January 10, 2020.

The gunmen had invaded the school at midnight, shot sporadically to scare students, and thereafter abducted four students from their hostels.

While three of the students were later released by the bandits some days after, the decomposed body of Mike Nnadi was found inside a bush at Kakau village along the Kaduna Kaduna-Abuja highway on February 2, 2020.

Although those behind Nnadi’s death were eventually arrested in April 2020, the Bishop of the Kaduna Diocese, Mathew Mathew Ndagoso, used the occasion to draw the attention of the authorities to the deteriorating security situation in the country.