Insecurity: What We Are Facing Can Cause Bloody Civil War, Says Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has warned that the deteriorating security situation in the country could lead to a civil war.

“It is time for us to come together as a nation in order to avert a civil war,” said the PDP stalwart while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

According to Chief Fani-Kayode, Nigeria is on the brink of war, and only coming together to reason can stop the nation from falling into civil unrest.

“This country is on the brink of war, the security situation is so bad that it’s not just good enough for us to get up and be throwing stones… We’ve got to proffer solutions to the problems that we are all facing.

“This country is divided now, divided into regional, ethnic and religious lines, we cannot run away from that fact… There is no point in going on about who is right and who is wrong, it’s time for us to come together to talk to one another.

“Northerners should talk to Southerners, southerners should talk to northerners, Christians should talk to Muslims, APC should talk to PDP and APGA should be included and anybody else who is a leader, every stakeholder in this country must come together because what we are facing is a situation which might cause a very brutal, bloody civil war,” Fani-Kayode opined.

Regarding claims that he has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a meeting with chieftains of the ruling party, the former minister said he was only discussing political matters with his friends.

He said the meeting avails them an opportunity to work together to build bridges within the political sphere.

Fani-Kayode reiterated that he never left the Peoples Democratic Party, stressing that he has close friends on both sides and has always believed in the “cross-fertilization of ideas”, and in working closely with even those he may not agree with politically.