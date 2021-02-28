NPFL 21: Rangers Beat Heartland In Oriental Derby, Akwa United Humble Rivers United

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu still have the bragging rights in the Oriental derby after producing an easy 2-0 win over Heartland in Sunday’s matchday 13 fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The victory secured the seventh win this season for the Flying Antelope and shot them to second on the league table while the Naze Millionaires are recording a first defeat since matchday 7.

Rangers defender, Issac Loute scored a stunning goal from about 35 yards out when he curled a blazing shot past goalkeeper Emeka Nwabulu. It was a beauty!

Just before the break, Godspower Aniefiok made it two for coach Salisu Yusuf’s team. Substitute, Chinonso Eziekwe provided the assist for Aniefiok’s header.

In Uyo, Akwa United kept their fine form going with a 3-0 victory over Rivers United. Motivated with the point they earned on matchday 12 against Enyimba in Aba, the Promise Keepers swept aside the Pride of Rivers to keep maintain their unbeaten form at the Nest of Champions.

Mfon Udoh opened scoring for the Promise Keepers in the 40th minute and was doubled by Charles Atshimene when play resumed in second half.

Rivers United had a chance to pull one back when Kazi Enyinnaya made a run form the right side and sent a cross to Joseph Onoja whose shot went off target. Moments later, Akwa United responded with a goal scored by Morice Chukwu.

The win means Akwa United are yet to lose a match since their matchday 10 2-1 loss at Nasarawa United. The Promise Keepers are now 4th on the log with 22 points. For Rivers United, this is their fifth defeat this season and will hope to improve when they take on Plateau United in a rescheduled matchday 10 fixture in Jos on March 3rd.

Still in Uyo, Dakkada Football Club came from behind to record an emphatic 3-2 over Kano Pillars. The ever dependable Rabiu Ali gave Sai Masu Gida the lead from the spot just 10 minutes into the match.

Gerome Henchong doubled the lead for the visitors when he connected an assist from Auwalu Malam with his head. Just before half-time, Christian Ekong pulled one back for the home side.

When second half commenced, it didn’t take long before Ekong provided an assist for Phillip Archibong to score and put Dakkada back into the contest. The Chosen Ones kept pushing for the winner and were awarded a penalty when the hardworking Ekong was brought down in the box. Substitute Isaac George stepped up to the responsibility and scored to seal a remarkable comeback victory for Dakkada FC.

Kwara United returned to the top of the league table after recording a 2-0 win over Warri Wolves in Ilorin. The Harmony Boys are still unbeaten at home this season.

Coach Abdullahi Biffo’s team wasted no time in taking the lead through Stephen Jude’s long-range effort in the 8th minute. They doubled their lead through Michael Ohanu’s header in the second half and held on to it to seal the victory.

This is the 7th win for Kwara United and so far, they have lost 2, drawn 4, and still the surprise package of the season.

In Markurdi, Mathias Samuel scored a late goal to give Lobi Stars a 2-1 victory over Katsina United. Samuel’s long-range effort found the back of the net in the final seconds of added time. Chinonso Okonkwo scored the opener for the hosts and just when they thought they were good for the win, the visitors drew level in the 80th minute through Rasheed Ahmed’s goal.

Three centres produced goalless draws. In Nnewi, FC Ifeanyi Ubah were held by Plateau United while Sunshine Stars failed to take advantage of Adamawa United in Akure. The game between Jigawa Golden Stars and Enyimba also ended in a stalemate.

On Saturday, Abia Warriors defeated Wikki Tourists of Bauchi 1-0 to record their fourth win of the campaign.

NIGERIA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Matchday 13 Results

Sunday

Rangers Int’l FC 2 Heartland 0

Akwa United 3 Rivers United 0

Dakkada FC 3 Kano Pillars 2

Kwara United 2 Warri Wolves 0

Lobi Stars 2 Katsina United 1

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0 Plateau United 0

Sunshine Stars 0 Adamawa United 0

Jigawa Golden Stars 0 Enyimba 0

Saturday

Abia Warriors 1 Wikki Tourists 0