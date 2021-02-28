School Abductions Designed To Cripple Education In Northern Region, Says CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Sunday said the recent school abductions in the region is a ploy to cripple education in the area

“We call on northern leaders to interrogate the extent of levity of the federal authorities in not being able to anticipate and checkmate the manoeuvres of marauding bands of criminals that roam northern communities and operate at will targeting such soft spots as schools,” the CNG said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.

“We see the recent escalation of kidnaps of school children as a grand design to cripple the educational viability of the northern region after having messed up its economy and mutual cohesion.”

While saying it is excited over the return of staff and students of Government Science College Kagara, Niger State, the group warned that it is not yet celebration time, stating that President Muhammadu Buhari owes it a duty to explain why there is a high level of insecurity in the northern part of Nigeria.

It noted that the past few days would have been difficult for the kidnap victims, their families and the people of Niger State.

“The situation is also difficult for absolutely everyone as we wonder about the future and worry about each other, our neighbours, our friends, our families and ourselves,” the statement added.

“The CNG, which has been on the ground in Minna and addressed a press conference Friday afternoon calling for urgent action to rescue the captives, feels proud today that it has once again played a major role in getting authorities to act. While we’re still on the ground waiting to verify the release and the condition of the captives, we share in the joy of the parents and the Kagara community and Niger State generally.”

In recent times, the northern part of Nigeria has witnessed a spike in mass school kidnappings. On Friday, more than 300 students were abducted by gunmen in Zamfara State, the third mass kidnapping of students in three months.