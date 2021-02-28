Seven Killed As Bandits Attack Two Councils In Kaduna

At least seven people have been killed following separate attacks in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna state.

According to a statement by the State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the armed bandits attacked Kajinjiri village in the Igabi local government area and killed two residents while one person sustained gunshot injuries, and is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Similarly, in Rago village also of Igabi local government area, bandits killed two locals

In a separate incident, gunmen invaded Kutura station in Kajuru local government area and killed three residents.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled with the families of those killed in both attacks.

The governor offered prayers for the repose of their souls and wished the injured victims from Kajinjiri village a quick recovery.

Kaduna has become a hotbed for bandits in recent times, a development that has continued to stir great concern among the people in the state.

In a recent interview on the security situation in Kaduna State and across the country, Bishop of the Kaduna Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Mathew Ndagoso, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the country’s security sector and protect the citizens from constant attacks by bandits and other criminal elements.

Bishop Ndagoso criticised the president, saying he has failed woefully in protecting the lives and property of the citizens, contrary to his campaign promises to improve the security of the country.

According to the cleric, the daily abductions and killings of innocent people by bandits, and the inability of the Federal Government led by President Buhari to put an end to the attacks, clearly show that the president cares less about the welfare of those he is leading.