Zamfara Working On The Release Of Abducted Jangebe School Girls – Gov Matawalle

Governor Bello Mohammed has vowed that his administration will do everything within its powers to rescue the abducted Jangebe school girls.

Channels Television had earlier reported that about 317 girls were kidnapped from the Government Girls Science Secondary School Jangebe, by marauders.

In his latest reaction to the incident, Governor Matawalle promised to return the girls to the warm embrace of their respective families.

Matawalle made this vow while playing host to the council of 17 Emirs who paid a sympathy visit to the governor in the early hours of Sunday.

He assured the Council that in spite of everything, he will never stop the peace process his government has initiated with bandits, stating that it is still the best option for finding lasting peace in the state.

‘Any sabotage to the efforts we are making in the state is sabotage to the efforts of the Federal Government. The world knows our boundaries and the world knows our successes’, Matawalle stated.

On his part, the Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, who is the Chairman of the Council said the people are aware that just as the government is doing its best there are those who are doing their worst to sabotage the efforts being made.

Alhaji Ahmad while stating that the council is aware that Governor Matawalle does not control the security architecture, said the people who they represent believe that if the governor was in control of the security framework, then the incident at Jangebe would not have occurred.

“As true representatives of our subjects, we are here to register our sympathy with you and to promise you that we are solidly behind you in your bid to secure our communities’ the Emirs assured the governor.

The council urged the governor not to be overly troubled regarding the attack and prayed that God will return the girls back home safely.