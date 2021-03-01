Buhari Promised Zamfara Abduction Will Be Last Under His Administration – Sirika

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that episodes like the Zamfara abduction will be the last under the present administration.

Speaking to State House correspondent after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the statehouse, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika said the government is working to ensure that there is no repeat of abductions in schools in the country.

“The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has done everything possible to ensure safe schools. It has recently rejigged the national security architecture… and everything that is made possible to stop this from happening again has been put in place,” the minister told reporters.

READ ALSO: Ten killed As Bandits Attack Three Villages In Kaduna

According to Senator Sirika, there may be possibilities that some people will try to embarrass the government, however, he boasts that the government has the resources to give the best when it comes to securing the country.

The minister who had earlier led a federal government delegation on a commiserative visit to Zamfara said President Buhari is saddened by the abduction of the students from Jangebe, adding that the government will use all the resources at its disposal to tackle the miscreants.

Senator Sirika further stated that the federal government will continue to support the efforts of Zamfara, to ensure that the security issues besetting the state are resolved.