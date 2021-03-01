Ex-Finance Minister Usman Demands ₦5bn Compensation For Niece’s Killing

A former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman on Monday asked for ₦5 billion from the police over the killing of her niece in October 2018.

Usman, who is a joint petitioner in the case of alleged extra-judicial killing, told the National Human Rights Commission Independent Investigative Panel that her niece was murdered extra-judicially by a police officer in the Katampe area of Abuja.

Lawyer to the police, James Idachaba, however, argued that the police have played its part by dismissing the said officer and ensuring his eventual conviction by an Abuja High Court which sentenced him to sixteen years imprisonment.

Another petitioner also told the panel how he paid ₦2 million to secure his freedom after the police allegedly withdrew ₦1.4 million while he was in detention.

After listening to the petitions, the panel adjourned the hearing of the petition by the ex-minister indefinitely.