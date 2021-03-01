NDLEA Parades Suspected Drug Baron With ₦1bn Worth Of Cocaine In Sokoto

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has paraded a suspected drug baron with cocaine worth ₦1 billion.

The suspect was arrested at Illela border in Sokoto State as he attempted to cross to the Niger Republic.

Briefing journalists on Monday, the suspect said he abandoned his textile business in Algeria for drug business to make more money as the textile business is not yielding enough.

Channels Television learned the suspect was attempting to move to Algeria where he resides via the Niger Republic before he was nabbed.

He was caught with 62 wraps of the substance carefully concealed in two Yoghurt bottles weighing 1.550kg when NDLEA officials were on stop and search operation.

The NDLEA said the worth of the substance intercepted in the hand of the trans-border drug baron is in the tune of one billion naira.

According to the NDLEA acting Commander of Sokoto Office, Amos Bamidele, the suspect confessed that he was lured into the business.

He said the suspect explained his Nigerian friend mocked and lured him into the business of drugs with a promise to pay him five hundred thousand Naira after delivery of the stuff to his Algerian syndicate.

While warning drug barons to stay away from Sokoto, the NDLEA warned that the command is ready to deal with anybody involved in illicit drugs in and around the state.