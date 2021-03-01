Ten killed As Bandits Attack Three Villages In Kaduna

No fewer than ten people have been killed after bandits attacked three villages in Zango Kataf and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna state.

The latest incident comes barely 24 hours after seven people were killed by bandits in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of the state.

The bandits according to the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, attacked Kurmin Gandu village in Zango Kataf local government and killed five people.

In addition, they also burnt down ten houses, two motorcycles, and 50 bags of ginger, while some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area.

Aruwan explains that some survivors of the attack are recuperating in the hospital. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are in progress.

Similarly, security agencies reported that armed bandits attacked Sabon Gayan and Ungwan Turai villages in Chikun local government area and killed five persons.

Following the attack, troops of Operation Thunder Strike are combing identified criminal hideouts in the Sabon Gayan area, following reports that several bandits sustained bullet wounds.