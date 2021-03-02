How Boko Haram ‘Attempted’ To Infiltrate Dikwa Town – Army

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday explained how Boko Haram terrorists attempted to attack Dikwa town in the Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, the terrorists stormed the town in an unconfirmed number of gun trucks and motorcycles.

The army spokesman said the military was able to repeal the attack with “heavy bombardment and overwhelming firepower by troops of 81 Task Force Battalion with reinforcement from other formations of the Nigerian Army and aided by air support of Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE.”

The terrorists, Yerima said, had “attempted to invade the town to loot food items and other logistics having got wind of the recent food distribution to residents of the town by the state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum.”

They were said to have come through the Marte axis, adding that they could not gain access to the town due to the combat readiness of troops who were positioned there.

“The terrorists subsequently lost initiative as they were cut off completely following the recent successful recapture of Marte town by the gallant troops.

“In desperation and to scare off residents from returning to their homes, they planted series of landmines on the roads which were also detected and successfully detonated by troops,” he added.

The army spokesman decried some media reports suggesting that the terrorists attacked a United Nations base in the north-eastern state.

While noting that such reports were aimed at stirring up tension in the country, he said 25 aid workers were not trapped.

He also explained that the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended the efforts of the gallant troops’ and the prompt response of the Air Task Force in providing air interdictions throughout the operation.