PHOTOS: Freed Zamfara Schoolgirls Arrive Govt House, Scheduled For Medical Examination

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The freed Zamfara Schoolgirls have arrived at the State Government House in the capital city, Gusau.

They arrived there in the early hours of Tuesday, wearing face masks and light blue and brown chadors.

Shortly after, they had breakfast and are now scheduled to visit the hospital for checks before a reunion with their families.

317 of the girls were said to have been abducted last Friday from their boarding school, the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Read Also: Tuesday Update: Vaccine Arrival & Fuel Queues In Abuja

The Governor, Bello Matawalle, however, put the number of abducted and recovered schoolgirls at 279.

Seven of the girls had earlier escaped their captors.

Governor Matawalle said the 279 were released with the help of repentant bandits without any ransom paid.

Their abduction is the latest in a series of increasing abductions witnessed in the country within the last three months.