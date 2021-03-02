US Imposes Sanctions On Russia Security Chief Over Navalny Poisoning

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on the director of Russia’s FSB security agency after finding it carried out the near-fatal poisoning of President Vladimir Putin’s leading critic Alexei Navalny.

The Treasury Department said that Alexander Bortnikov, who since 2008 has led the KGB’s successor, was one of seven senior Russian officials whose US assets will be frozen, with any US transactions with them subject to prosecution.

More to follow . . .