FEC Observes One Minute Silence For Former Cabinet Member, Mohammed Bakari

Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday observed a minute silence for a former Secretary of Commerce and Tourism, Mohammed Inuwa Bakari.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, called on the cabinet to observe a minute silence, shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting which is being Presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the council chambers.

The Late Bakari served in the Federal Executive Council from January-August 1993 under General Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd).

He died on Sunday 21st February, at the age of 88.

In attendance physically is the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Ten Ministers are also physically attending the meeting.

They are Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of Federation Abubakar Malami, Minister of Agriculture Sabo Nanono, and Minister of Environment, Mahmood Mohammed.

Others are the Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Power, Sale Mamman, and Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu is expected to brief the Cabinet on the creation of additional polling units in the country.