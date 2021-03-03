Insurgency: Zulum Asks FG To Seek Support From Neighbouring Countries

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has called on the Federal Government to seek support from neighbouring countries in the fight against insurgency.

Zulum said this on Wednesday at the North East Governors’ Forum held in Bauchi, the state Bauchi state capital, noting that joint action is required to end the insurgency.

“Again, I want to use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to seek support from our neighbours, especially the Republic of Chad and Niger with a view to providing a joint action that will look into the possibility of ending this crisis.

“Furthermore, Federal Government has to look into the possibility of employing mercenaries with a view to ending this insurgency.

“For us to end this insurgency, we must be committed enough. We must bring in external support; ensure mercenaries are hired to end this insurgency,” the governor said.

Zulum, who is also the Chairman of the North East Governors’ Forum urged the newly appointed service chiefs to devise new strategies and initiatives in tackling insecurity in the country.

“Violence been perpetrated by the insurgents seems to be on the increase both in scope and viciousness and it has become a matter of tactical necessity for the new service chiefs to devise new strategies to counter the current attacks and forestall any future attacks.

“Undoubtedly, the commitment of our military to the war against insurgency is unquestionable and the determination to succeed is undeniable.

“However the current escalation of deadly attacks by the terrorists and the various causes of actions being pursued seems to have some limitations in terms of the expected impact. Hence, the need for a new set of a pragmatic approach to completely subdue the terrorist and ultimately end the insurgency,” Zulum added.

The fourth North East Governors’ Forum meeting which was held in Bauchi had various dignitaries in attendance.

They include the host, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri; Gombe State Governor Muhammad Yahaya; Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku among others.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing was also at the event.

Joint Support

This is not the first time Governor Zulum will be suggesting engagement of mercenaries in fighting insurgency.

The governor in November 2020 gave six recommendations to the Federal Government on how to win the war against Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents terrorising the north-eastern region of Nigeria.

The governor believes engaging mercenaries, as well as the immediate recruitment of youths into the military to boost its strength, will go a long way to defeat the insurgents.

He said it was also important to engage the services of neighbouring Niger Republic, Chad, and Cameroon to clear the remnants of the insurgents in the Lake Chad region and the Mandara mountains.