Kaduna Security: Troops Arrest 9 Suspected Bandits Connected With Zangon Attack

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested nine suspects in connection with the recent attack on Kurmin Gandu village, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state.

This was revealed in an operational feedback submitted to the State Government by troops of Operation Safe Haven.

Armed bandits had last Sunday carried out an attack on the village, leaving five people dead.

The nine suspects were apprehended after continuous tracking by the troops while assorted types of weapons were also recovered from them.

The Kaduna state Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan says the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, six persons have been killed by bandits during fresh village attacks in Igabi and Kauru Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kaduna State.

This latest killing took place barely 24 hours after attacks by bandits in Zango Kataf and Chikun LGAs left 10 people dead.

Aruwan who confirmed the attacks in a statement on Tuesday explained that the armed bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami Road in Igabi LGA where one Hussaini Dari was killed and another resident, Dahiru Saidu, was injured.

Aruwan noted that the bandits also attacked Gwada village in the same local government and killed two persons – Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule.

In another incident, he revealed that two residents – Mohammed Suleiman and Yahuza Sale – were killed by bandits during an attack on Ungwan Kure.

The bandits also stormed Amawan Dadi and Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru LGA where they killed one resident.

However, security agencies in Kaduna said several bandits were killed by troops during an operation in some communities in Giwa LGA.

According to them, security operatives spotted the bandits with herds of cattle at Yadi village and engaged them in a gun battle, a development that led to the killing of a number of the bandits.