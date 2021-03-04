Advertisement

Liverpool, RB Leipzig Champions League Clash Moved To Budapest

Updated March 4, 2021

 

The second leg of Liverpool’s last-16 Champions League match against RB Leipzig has been switched from Anfield to Budapest as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday.

The first leg, which Liverpool won 2-0 as the away team, was also held in the Hungarian capital.

It is the latest match to be moved to a neutral venue in the Champions League and Europa League this season.

The European governing body said: “UEFA is able to officially confirm that the Champions League round-of-16 second-leg match between Liverpool and RB Leipzig will now be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.”

The date and kick-off time — March 10 at 2000 GMT — remain unchanged.

-AFP



