Nigeria Records 464 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 More Deaths

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated March 4, 2021
Nigeria has continued to witness new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) below the 500 mark for the sixth consecutive day as the death toll inches towards 2,000.

This comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 464 new infections were confirmed in various parts of the country on Wednesday.

In an early-morning tweet on Thursday, the NCDC which is responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in Nigeria noted that the new cases were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the states, Lagos was the only place where cases above the 100 mark were reported – 131, followed by Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, and Imo where 69, 33, and 31 more infections were reported.

Other states were Katsina – 30, Kano – 26, Ondo – 23, Yobe – 20, FCT – 18, Ogun – 13, Rivers – 12, Kebbi – 11, Ekiti – nine, Osun – six, Oyo – six, Borno – five, Gombe – five, Plateau – five, Edo – four. Abia – three, Delta – three, and Zamfara – one.

According to the health agency, the country recorded 16 more fatalities on Wednesday, raising the death toll from the disease to 1,939.

On the other hand, the nation’s discharged figure has continued to increase following the recovery of 1,280 more patients.

Data from the NCDC revealed that Nigeria has confirmed a total of 156,963 cases with 135,831 cases discharged across the 36 states and the FCT.

As of 9am on March 4, 2021, the country has tested 1,544,008 samples while 19,212 cases are active.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos56,1321,68854,034410
FCT19,2927,22411,919149
Plateau8,9161068,75357
Kaduna8,6001638,37463
Oyo6,7528745,764114
Rivers6,5562276,23495
Edo4,6112854,151175
Ogun4,4116013,76347
Kano3,7901703,516104
Ondo3,0068692,08057
Kwara2,9315792,30151
Delta2,5827731,74465
Osun2,4393062,08251
Nasarawa2,2371,85137313
Enugu2,0781841,86529
Katsina2,06012,02534
Gombe2,056611,95243
Ebonyi1,8813031,54731
Anambra1,7261161,59119
Akwa Ibom1,55258395514
Abia1,533241,48821
Imo1,528931,40728
Borno1,2971951,06438
Bauchi1,232191,19617
Benue1,18857559122
Niger91748341717
Ekiti8139470910
Taraba8139469722
Bayelsa7722572126
Sokoto769174028
Adamawa76247026428
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi3885132314
Cross River3344327417
Yobe288282519
Zamfara220-32158
Kogi5032


