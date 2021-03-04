Nigeria Records 464 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 More Deaths

Nigeria has continued to witness new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) below the 500 mark for the sixth consecutive day as the death toll inches towards 2,000.

This comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 464 new infections were confirmed in various parts of the country on Wednesday.

In an early-morning tweet on Thursday, the NCDC which is responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in Nigeria noted that the new cases were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the states, Lagos was the only place where cases above the 100 mark were reported – 131, followed by Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, and Imo where 69, 33, and 31 more infections were reported.

Other states were Katsina – 30, Kano – 26, Ondo – 23, Yobe – 20, FCT – 18, Ogun – 13, Rivers – 12, Kebbi – 11, Ekiti – nine, Osun – six, Oyo – six, Borno – five, Gombe – five, Plateau – five, Edo – four. Abia – three, Delta – three, and Zamfara – one.

According to the health agency, the country recorded 16 more fatalities on Wednesday, raising the death toll from the disease to 1,939.

On the other hand, the nation’s discharged figure has continued to increase following the recovery of 1,280 more patients.

Data from the NCDC revealed that Nigeria has confirmed a total of 156,963 cases with 135,831 cases discharged across the 36 states and the FCT.

As of 9am on March 4, 2021, the country has tested 1,544,008 samples while 19,212 cases are active.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below: