Ortom Commends Buhari’s Shoot-At-Sight Order On Criminals With AK-47

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his directive given to security agents to shoot anyone bearing AK-47 rifles in the country.

The Governor, who gave the commendation on Thursday in Makurdi, the state capital, said the President’s order would reduce the level of criminality, banditry, and militia herders’ attacks on Benue communities as well as in other parts of the country.

“I wish to commend Mr President for his recent order against those bearing AK47 rifles. This I am sure will reduce the high rate of criminality, banditry, and militia herdsmen attacks on our farming communities,” the Governor said.

Ortom added that his cry for help has finally received attention; as he appealed for special intervention to rebuild schools destroyed by herdsmen attacks in the state.

“I don’t only criticise, I also commend where necessary. And I want to say shame on those sycophants who were bashing me for writing to Mr President because he has finally heeded my advice,” he added.

Governor Ortom made the call today while receiving the chairman, governing council of the Universal Basic Education Commission Abuja, Professor Adamu Usman who commended the public school renovation and reconstruction efforts of the Ortom administration.