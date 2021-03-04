Remain At Home Till March 31, FG Tells Workers On Grade Level 12 And Below

The Federal Government has directed all public servants on salary grade level 12 and below to continue working from home till the end of March 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by Mr Abdulganiyu Aminu, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

The statement noted that the HCSF, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, issued the directive in a circular titled ‘Stay-At-Home Directive Continues Ref -HCSF/3065/VOL.I/83.’

She explained that the latest directive was in adherence to the advice of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Dr Yemi-Esan affirmed a reduction in the number of reported cases of COVID-19 but stressed that the downward trend needed to be maintained, hence the need for the extension of the work-from-home directive.

He also emphasised the need for all public servants to continue to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention of a further spread of the disease.

The Head of Service appealed to all Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers in various ministries to bring the content of the circular to all concerned and ensure strict compliance.

More Cases, New Deaths

The directive came at a time when the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 464 new infections were reported in various parts of the country on Wednesday.

In an early-morning tweet on Thursday, the health agency stated that the new cases were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the states, Lagos was the only place where cases above the 100 mark were reported – 131, followed by Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, and Imo where 69, 33, and 31 more infections were reported.

Other states were Katsina – 30, Kano – 26, Ondo – 23, Yobe – 20, FCT – 18, Ogun – 13, Rivers – 12, Kebbi – 11, Ekiti – nine, Osun – six, Oyo – six, Borno – five, Gombe – five, Plateau – five, Edo – four. Abia – three, Delta – three, and Zamfara – one.

The NCDC which is responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in the country noted that 16 more fatalities were reported on Wednesday, raising the death toll from the disease to 1,939.

Nigeria has a total of 156,963 confirmed cases with 135,831 cases discharged and 19,212 active cases out of the 1,544,008 samples tested so far as of 9am on March 4, 2021.