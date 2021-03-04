‘You Will Join Us Very Soon,’ Zulum Woos Bauchi Governor To APC

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, will join the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has stated.

Governor Zulum said this on Thursday during the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of the N6.3 billion-worth new Bauchi State Government House.

“Let me once again express my appreciation to my colleague the governor of Bauchi State and my other colleagues, that’s Governors of North-East sub-region for giving me the support to take the forum to a greater height and indeed the next level.

“The only quarrel that I am having with my colleague the Governor of Bauchi State is his refusal to come into APC. In sha Allah, very soon he will join us; he will join the progressive In sha Allah. I am here to support him,” Zulum said.

Zulum who is also the Chairman of North East Governors’ Forum spoke about the development of the North-East region noting that the forum has made a tremendous effort to reposition the region a few months after its establishment and it is determined to bring change.

“One of the resolutions considered during the North-East Governors forum meeting is the establishment of north-east airline and it will go a long way in ameliorating the transportation problem in the region,” Zulum added.

He added that the forum is considering the establishment of the north-east bank that will provide enabling finances to SMEs especially for young men, women, and the vulnerable to enable them to have a sustainable means of livelihood.