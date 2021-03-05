25 Newly Appointed Ambassadors Receive Letters Of Credence

Twenty-five ambassadors designate newly appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received their letters of credence.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama who presented the letters to the diplomats cautioned them to be financially prudent in their countries of the mission.

According to him, Nigeria’s resources are lean at the moment, hence the need for them to be financially disciplined.

Onyeama also charged the diplomats to consider themselves as economic ambassadors whose responsibilities include attracting investments into Nigeria, just as he called on them to represent the country in a manner that promotes its positive image.

Thirteen of those presented with the letter of credence are ambassadors designate, while twelve are deputy ambassadors designate.