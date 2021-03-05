Insecurity: Aliyu Calls For Creation Of State Police

Former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu has called for the establishment of state police in the country as a major step to tackle the security challenges in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna on Friday, the former governor explained that state police will be better positioned to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling criminality in communities instead of the present centralised policing system that seems to be overstretched.

In establishing state police, the former Niger governor stressed the need for a law that will not allow state Chief executives or politicians to hijack the security outfit for their selfish interests.

Aliyu, who was a former chairman of Northern Governors Forum also called on state governors to adopt intelligence-based strategies and establish strong collaboration with security agencies to tackle the menace of banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes that are currently ravaging many communities.