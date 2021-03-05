Nigeria Commences COVID-19 Vaccination

The formal rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has commenced in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The event, which is ongoing at the National Hospital, has in attendance the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, and other critical stakeholders in the nation’s health sector.

They include the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, and the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, among others.

More to follow…