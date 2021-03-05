WAEC Cancels Literature Paper For Private Candidates

The 2021 Literature-in-English paper of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) taken by private candidates has been cancelled.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) via Twitter.

No reason was given for the cancellation of the examination which was earlier taken on Friday, February 26.

The examination body however rescheduled the examination for March 11.

WAEC had earlier slated the first series of exams on February 15 through March 2.

Meanwhile, the examination council has released the payment procedure for WASSCE 2021 for school candidates.

It directed schools to visit its offices in their respective states to complete a remittance form and get approval from the Ministry of Education for the number of candidates to be registered for this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

While directing them to obtain the endorsement of WAEC Branch Controllers in their states, the council told schools to make payment of N13, 950 to any of Access Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, Union Bank, Sterling Bank, among others.