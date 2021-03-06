BREAKING: Buhari, Osinbajo Receive COVID-19 Jabs Live

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the AstraZeneca vaccine, a day after the Federal Government launched the vaccination exercise in the country.

He took the jab on Saturday at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The vaccine was administered to the President by his chief personal physician in the presence of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Shortly after President Buhari took the jab, Professor Osinbajo also received the vaccine which was also administered to him by his chief personal physician.

Both leaders were later presented with electronic cards containing the details of their vaccinations by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib.

Others who witnessed the vaccination of the President and his vice were members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The vaccination took place a day after Nigeria formally commenced the exercise with the inoculation of four frontline healthcare workers.

During the exercise which took place at the National Hospital, a medical doctor, Ngong Cyprian, made history as the first person to receive the vaccine in Nigeria, while three other frontline health workers – Dr Nuru Joseph, Dr Thairu Yunusa, and Nurse Faith Eragbai, were also vaccinated.

Dr Shuaib had hinted that President Buhari and his vice would take the vaccines on March 6 when he was briefing reporters on Thursday.

He added that members of the President’s cabinet, which included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and ministers, would take the jabs on Monday.