Buhari To Take COVID-19 Vaccine At 11:30AM, Says Presidential Aide

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated March 6, 2021
(FILE) President Muhammadu Buhari wears a facemask at a meeting with members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and others in Abuja on December 22, 2020.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will take the AstraZeneca vaccine at 11:30am on Saturday.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this in a tweet.

In a bid to provide more details on the development, Ahmad shared a graphic design that indicated that the vaccine would be administered to the President at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

 

The position of the presidential aide was supported by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

In a tweet on Friday, the health agency confirmed the time and venue where the President would take the vaccine.

 

Nigeria Launches COVID-19 Vaccination

A combination of photos showing the four health workers who took the COVID-19 jab at the National Hospital in Abuja on March 5, 2021. Channels Television/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

On Thursday, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, had hinted that President Buhari would take the vaccine on March 6, 2021.

He noted that the President would take the vaccine along with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, a day after Nigeria commenced the vaccination exercise.

Shuaib added that members of the President’s cabinet, which included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and ministers, would take the jabs on Monday.

The vaccination exercise was flagged-off on Friday by the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, on behalf of the President at the National Hospital in Abuja.

During the exercise, a medical doctor, Ngong Cyprian, made history as the first person to receive the vaccine in Nigeria, while three other frontline health workers – Dr Nuru Joseph, Dr Thairu Yunusa, and Nurse Faith Eragbai, were also vaccinated.



