Buhari To Take COVID-19 Vaccine At 11:30AM, Says Presidential Aide

President Muhammadu Buhari will take the AstraZeneca vaccine at 11:30am on Saturday.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this in a tweet.

In a bid to provide more details on the development, Ahmad shared a graphic design that indicated that the vaccine would be administered to the President at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The position of the presidential aide was supported by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

In a tweet on Friday, the health agency confirmed the time and venue where the President would take the vaccine.

To increase public confidence in the #COVID19 vaccine roll-out, President Muhammadu Buhari will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow, Saturday, March 6th, 2021 at the New Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa at 11:30am.#YesToCOVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/hA9I2kXJbg — NPHCDA (@NphcdaNG) March 5, 2021

On Thursday, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, had hinted that President Buhari would take the vaccine on March 6, 2021.

He noted that the President would take the vaccine along with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, a day after Nigeria commenced the vaccination exercise.

Shuaib added that members of the President’s cabinet, which included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and ministers, would take the jabs on Monday.

The vaccination exercise was flagged-off on Friday by the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, on behalf of the President at the National Hospital in Abuja.

During the exercise, a medical doctor, Ngong Cyprian, made history as the first person to receive the vaccine in Nigeria, while three other frontline health workers – Dr Nuru Joseph, Dr Thairu Yunusa, and Nurse Faith Eragbai, were also vaccinated.