Former Rivers APC Chairman Resigns After Supreme Court Loss

The former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Igo Aguma has announced his exit from the party.

Aguma resigned after the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed his appeal against the judgment of an Appeal court.

The Appeal Court had, on December 29, 2020 nullified his recognition as the Party’s Caretaker Chairman.

In a statement he signed on Friday night, Aguma said he “cannot continue to be a member of a Political party that endangers and does not give any form of protection to the rights of its members and has no respect whatsoever for its own constitution.”

He added that with the judgment of the Supreme Court “it is now clear that it is not within the purview of the Court to protect the rights and privileges of members of a political party, in this case, the APC. It is the APC that should protect the rights of her members but has failed to do so”.

He, however, did not state if he was moving to another political party.

SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW: