Vaccination Of President Buhari, Osinbajo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

An event for the vaccination exercise was held on Saturday at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

After taking the vaccines, both leaders were later presented with electronic cards containing the details of their vaccinations by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib.

Others who witnessed the vaccination of the President and his vice were members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The vaccination took place a day after Nigeria formally commenced the exercise with the inoculation of four frontline healthcare workers.

During the exercise which took place at the National Hospital, a medical doctor, Ngong Cyprian, made history as the first person to receive the vaccine in Nigeria, while three other frontline health workers – Dr Nuru Joseph, Dr Thairu Yunusa, and Nurse Faith Eragbai, were also vaccinated.