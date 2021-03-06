Marte Attack: Nigerian Army Buries Commanding Officer, Four Others In Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has buried a commanding officer and four other soldiers killed in the attack on the military base in Marte local government of Borno state.

The attack occurred on February 14 when the Commanding officer Bedan Ishaya, now late, a Major from the 22 battalion led a reinforcement to Marte to support dislodged troops.

The insurgents had hoisted their flags in Marte for at least a week before the Chief of Army Staff’s 48 hours ultimatum to troops (at the 81 DIV Task Force battalion which is also the headquarters of Super Camp 9 Dikwa) leading to Marte’s recapture.

The bodies of Major Ishaya, a sergeant, two lance corporals and a private soldier were retrieved from the battlefield; they were all laid to rest today at the Maimalari Cantonment Military Cemetary.

Deputy Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole Major General Felix Omoigui, General officer commanding 7 Division and other senior officers attended the internment of the fallen heroes.

Omoigui condoled with the families of the fallen heroes buried in a small ceremony with full military honors.

“Today is indeed a sad day for all of us, our officers and soldiers who fought gallantly before their death were exemplary; unfortunately they had to pay the supreme price,” he said.

He assured the families of the fallen heroes that the death of slain soldiers will not be in vain, maintaining that the army is committed to winning the fight against insurgency.

“We want to assure you that we will do all our best to ensure this insurgency is brought to an end soonest. We have lost a lot with their departure from us: the Nigerian nation as a whole has lost; the theatre and of course the family has lost,” the Deputy theatre commander said.

“I want to encourage you to be strong. God knows why he called them back; for those of us that are alive we will have to be strong so I enjoin us, as painful as it is, for us as a family to be strong and move on with our lives.”

He said the Nigerian Army has packages for soldiers and officers lost in battle. According to him, very soon these benefits and packages will be given to the next-of-kins.