Troops Rescue Nigerians, Foreigners Abducted Off Coast of Gabon

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it had rescued 10 foreign workers and four Nigerians who were kidnapped off the coast of Gabon.

According to a statement signed by an army spokesman, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, the rescue operation was carried out by troops of the sixth division.

“The rescue operation was carried out successfully and without any ugly incident or casualties,” the statement said.

“The rescued victims will be handed over to law enforcement for further profiling before they are released to their loved ones.”