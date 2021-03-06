Vaccination Of Buhari, Osinbajo In Pictures

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo both took the AstraZeneca vaccines on Saturday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The vaccine jabs were administered to the leaders by their chief personal physicians in the presence of some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

After taking the vaccine jabs, President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo were presented with electronic cards containing the details of their vaccinations.

Others who witnessed the vaccination of the President and his vice included the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, as well as the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Osinbajo Receive COVID-19 Jabs Live

Highlights of the event are captured in the photos below: