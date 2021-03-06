Advertisement

Vaccination Of Buhari, Osinbajo In Pictures

Channels Television  
Updated March 6, 2021
This photo taken on March 6, 2021, captures the vaccination of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on March 6, 2021.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo both took the AstraZeneca vaccines on Saturday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The vaccine jabs were administered to the leaders by their chief personal physicians in the presence of some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

After taking the vaccine jabs, President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo were presented with electronic cards containing the details of their vaccinations.

Others who witnessed the vaccination of the President and his vice included the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, as well as the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

Highlights of the event are captured in the photos below:



