Advertisement

France Winger Villiere To Undergo Surgery And Miss Six Nations

Channels Television  
Updated March 7, 2021
Toulon’s French wing Gabin Villiere (R) celebrates with teammates at the end of the French Top 14 rugby union match between RC Toulon and Racing 92 at the Mayol stadium in Toulon, on March 6, 2021. Christophe SIMON / AFP

 

France winger Gabin Villiere will miss the last three rounds of the Six Nations after injuring a hand playing in the Top 14, his club Toulon said on Sunday.

Toulon said Villiere would undergo surgery later Sunday and be out for at least six weeks.

He sustained the injury as Toulon beat Racing 92 25-21 on Saturday evening. Villiere scored his team’s only try after 14 minutes and completed the match.

READ ALSO: Blachowicz Stuns Previously-Unbeaten Adesanya At UFC 259

Villiere started both games as France opened the Six Nations with victories over Italy and Ireland.

He will miss the visit to England on March 13 and the home game against leaders Wales on March 20 as well as the home game against Scotland, postponed after a coronavirus outbreak in the French camp. Villiere was one of the players to test positive.



More on Sports

Djokovic Takes Federer’s World Number One Record, Eyes Grand Slam History

Blachowicz Stuns Previously-Unbeaten Adesanya At UFC 259

Xhaka Shocker Costs Arsenal, Southampton Halt Slump

Benzema Set To Return For Madrid Derby, Says Zidane

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV