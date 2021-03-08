2023 Polls: INEC Boss Meets With Electoral Commissioners In Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, has met with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Speaking at the commission’s headquarters on Monday, he directed all RECs to submit an inventory of all electoral materials in their care ahead of the next general election.

Professor Yakubu said the move is necessary to enable the commission to overcome the logistics challenges it faces during elections promising that the next general election will be better than all previous polls.

“As you are also aware, the commission is committed to deepening the culture of planning for elections. The current five-year plan covering the period 2017-2021 expires this year,” he said.

“For this reason, a committee involving the participation of some Resident Electoral Commissioners was inaugurated a few weeks ago to review the strategic plan and the strategic programme of action to cover the next cycle of five years, 2022-2026.

“As we continue to plan for the next general elections, the RECs have been directed to compile and submit an inventory of all election materials in order to determine shortfalls and early steps to ensure there are adequacy and availability.”

This is the first meeting the commission is holding with the recs after series of consultative meetings with political parties and other stakeholders on the need to create more polling units.