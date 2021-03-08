Gunmen Abduct 25 Persons In Fresh Attacks On Niger Local Govts

Gunmen have abducted no fewer than 25 persons in both Wushishi and Rafi Local Government Areas of Niger State.

According to the residents of the community, the armed men invaded the Kutuku community in Wushshi Local Government Area around 10 am on Monday.

They were said to have shot sporadically in the air to scare away residents after which about 20 persons including women and under-aged children were abducted.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest 113 Funseekers At Ajao Estate, Victoria Island Nightclubs

Meanwhile, five persons were abducted by the bandits in the Rafi local government area of the state while several other persons were injured at the Panku Gari council area.

An eye witness said the bandits, who were well armed with dangerous weapons, carried out their operation in broad daylight without fear or favor.

But the state authorities, including the police, are yet to comment on the attack.