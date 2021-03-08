UPDATED: SGF, Health Minister, Other PTF Members Receive COVID-19 Vaccines

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, and other members of the PTF have received the AstraZeneca vaccines.

They took the first jabs of the vaccine on Monday at the briefing of the task force held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), was the first to take the vaccine.

Thereafter, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, also took his first jab of the vaccine and was followed by other members of the task force.

They include the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, as well as the Country Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Walter Mulombo, were also among those who received the vaccine.

Before the officials took turns to receive the vaccine, the PTF chairman briefed reporters on the latest development since the commencement of the vaccination exercise.

According to him, the government has been engaging with the authorities of KLM and the Emirates airlines over pre-departure testing requirements that passengers must meet before travelling from Nigeria.

Mustapha mandated the Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to take necessary reciprocal measures, as may be permissible under the laws and other international obligations which they were expected to discharge.

Giving an update on the vaccination exercise, Shuaib stated that the vaccines administered since the flag-off were the same as the ones taken by the President and the Vice President.

He disclosed that the movement of vaccines to various states commenced on Monday and an accountability mechanism had been put in place to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccines in the states.

The NPHCDA boss added that the government would convene town halls in the next few weeks in a bid to counter stories causing hesitancy among the people.