Police Arrest 113 Funseekers At Ajao Estate, Victoria Island Nightclubs

A total of 113 funseekers have been arrested for violating COVID-19 protocols in Lagos State.

Police authorities in the state noted that the offenders were arrested on Sunday at Garbana Club in Ajao Estate and DNA Club in Victoria Island by operatives of the command, including the Lagos State Task Force led by the Commander, CSP Sola Jejeloye.

They were paraded by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

Odumosu warned that the police would go after club owners and their landlords who he said contravened the town planning approvals of the state by converting their properties meant for other purposes to nightclubs.

He stressed the need to make them scapegoats to serve as a deterrent to others in the state.

The police commissioner paraded the violators after meeting with all the Area Commanders, Divisional Officers and Heads of Departments on having better security of Lagos State.

At the meeting, he outlined the plans and strategies to be adopted in curbing crimes and criminality in the state, with a special focus on cultism in certain areas within the state.

Odumosu warned against the nonchalant attitudes of security personnel towards observing COVID-19 protocols in the state.

He vowed to deal decisively with anyone caught in the web of gross violation of the protocols, whether civilian or service official, saying the fight against violation of the protocols was not selective.

The police commissioner directed the deployment of the DPO and senior officers in Ajao Estate for encouraging night clubbing and violation of other COVID-19 protocols in the area.

He asked the officers and men of the command to discharge their duties without fear or favour and ensure regular visibility policing in their areas of responsibility in the state.