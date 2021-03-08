Politicians Offered Bandits N57m Not To Release Abducted Jangebe Girls – Shinkafi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A chieftain of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Abdullah Shinkafi says some politicians in Zamfara State offered about 57 million naira to bandits, asking them not to release the Jangebe abducted girls.

According to Shinkafi, the offer was a ploy to sabotage the peace accord championed by Governor Bello Matawalle, as to rubbish the governor’s efforts and to take-over power at all cost, come 2023.

Shinkafi who made the allegation during a press briefing on Monday said they have suspected there is a conspiracy in the entire Jangebe incident, stressing that some politicians from the opposition had been making calls and moves to frustrate the rescue operation.

He challenged politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties to subject their telephones to security checks, stating that he is confident many acclaimed statesmen will be implicated in the kidnapping of the school girls.

Shinkafi urged politicians who will stop at nothing to oust Matawalle, to wait their time and do it by the book, rather than encourage criminality in the state.

He asked the youths not to allow themselves to be used as stooges for burning down the nation.

The APGA chieftain also called on the government to come up with initiatives that will help in empowering the youths and create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed in the country.