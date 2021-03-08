Advertisement

Syria President Bashar Al-Assad, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

Updated March 8, 2021
(FILES) A file handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on November 4, 2020 shows Syrian President Bashar al-Asad and his wife Asma, wearing face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, during a visit to a state-sponsored fair in Damascus for small businesses from Aleppo, northern Syria. The Syrian president and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, the presidency said on March 8, 2021.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, the presidency said Monday.

“After experiencing mild symptoms that resemble… Covid-19, President al-Assad and first lady Asma Al-Assad took a PCR test, and the result showed that they are infected with the virus,” the presidency said in a statement.

“They are in good health and their condition is stable,” the statement added.

