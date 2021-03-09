COVID-19: FG Frustrating Abuad’s Efforts To Develop Vaccine, Says Afe Babalola

Legal luminary Afe Babalola has accused the Federal Government of frustrating efforts of the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti in developing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking on Monday during Abuad’s 8th convocation ceremonies in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Babalola knocked the Nigerian government for querying the institution while seeking approval to provide the vaccine.

“After working day and night for many months, applications were made to appropriate government agencies,” the legal icon said.

“When asked for accelerated action, we were rebuffed and they queried us on why we were in a hurry and added that after all, it takes four years in America to get such an approval.”

According to him, the COVID-19 has exposed the poor state of the Nigeria health and education sectors which are largely lacking in infrastructure and depth of research.

Babalola said it is shameful for Nigeria that India has stepped up the ladder to become a donor of vaccines to Nigeria while Nigeria is dealing with ancient matters of cattle grazing.

“It is a shame that while India has navigated itself from the club of underdeveloped countries into the prestigious club of developed countries.

“Nigeria is battling daily with the ancient cattle open grazing system with the herder armed with AK 47 to challenge anybody who prevents them from destroying their farms,” he added.

He noted the number of qualified medical personnel produced by the country has not translated to a good global rating.

The university chancellor stated that since India gained independence in 1947, it has distinguished itself in nuclear power among others.

While admitting that Nigeria has qualified medical and health practitioners, the nation’s facilities fall below the requirement of World Health Organization, WHO” Babalola observed.

“India became independent on the 15th August 1947. Today, India is a nuclear power. It manufactures cars, Railway engines and coaches, hospital equipment and aircraft, and it is one of the leading countries in the manufacture of vaccine to the extent that it donates vaccine to Nigeria among other countries,” he said.